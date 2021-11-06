Thirteen establishment House Republicans are facing backlash for enabling President Joe Biden’s infrastructure agenda, including the far-left’s reconciliation package.

The 13 establishment House Republicans who voted to pass the $1.2 trillion “bipartisan” infrastructure bill, which will now go to Biden’s desk to sign, sprung free the far-left framework of the reconciliation package. The reconciliation package is a measure far-left Democrats had been fighting over for months while holding the infrastructure bill hostage.

After 13 Republicans voted to pass Biden’s infrastructure bill, a rule was passed providing consideration for the reconciliation package’s framework, a key function that must occur in order to send the massive tax and spend package into the process of reconciliation.

If the 13 Republicans had not voted for the infrastructure bill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) would not have had enough Democrat votes to pass the bill. But 13 Republicans did vote for the bill, which removed the leverage to block the reconciliation package from moving forward.

Ryan James Girdusky tweeted the breakdown of the 13 Republicans. According to Girdusky, eight Republicans are in red districts and face a tough reelection year. Two are retiring, and three are in blue districts:

Kinzinger and Gonzalez are retiring Katko, Bacon, and Fitzpatrick are in very blueish seats. But all the rest of them are Republicans running in red seats and could be easily ousted and replaced by another Republican pic.twitter.com/3khjLaegN6 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 6, 2021

Kambree tweeted all 13 establishment House Republicans must be defeated in 2022 for spinelessly betraying the GOP:

The House just passed the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Bill. 13 spineless RINO Republicans voted for the bill. They all need to be primaried. Get them out. All of them. — Kambree (@KamVTV) November 6, 2021

Stephen L. Miller suggested Friday that Biden should thank the Republicans for passing his agenda:

I for one can't wait until President Biden comes out tomorrow and thanks the minority house GOP leader who also enabled an insurrection for passing his BBB bill. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2021

Gavin Mario Wax noted Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), one of the 13, will face reelection in a plus 11 district:

Looks like @NMalliotakis who is in a R+11 Trump district decided to bail out the Dems & vote for Nancy Pelosi's "infrastructure" bill. Other Republicans held the line while Nicole broke ranks & now paves the way for the Democrats' $5 trillion "Build Back Better" bill. Traitor! — Gavin Mario Wax 🇺🇸 (@GavinWax) November 6, 2021

Liz Joy tweeted Biden’s agenda was passed while Americans were asleep, robbing and pillaging them:

Unbelievable! The American people are being robbed & pillaged- day/night by out of control spending in Congress. The Infrastructure Bill passed while Americans slept. It’s filled w/ Socialist Green New Deal, oppressive social justice regulations. This Bill is directly tied to the — Liz Joy (@LizLemeryJoy) November 6, 2021

Scott Parkinson revealed the 13 establishment House Republicans voted “to do the Chamber’s bidding” in reference to the Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber represents big business interests on Capitol Hill:

In 2020 the @USChamber /@USChamberAction effectively made Nancy Pelosi Speaker by supporting 18 congressional Democrats that prevailed in their elections. Now, 13 House GOPers voted to do the Chamber’s bidding by passing the “BIF” & keep Pelosi as Speaker. @mtgreenee @GOPLeader — Scott T. Parkinson (@ScottTParkinson) November 6, 2021

Raymond Arroyo doubled down, also suggesting the establishment House Republicans helped Pelosi pass Biden’s radical agenda:

Six Democrats voted against the infrastructure bill. But these 13 Republicans gave Speaker Pelosi the votes she needed for passage. Interesting times in DC. pic.twitter.com/KO2u8pemTy — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) November 6, 2021

Adam Korzeniewski hammered Nicole Malliotakis as a weak, “NeverTrump” congresswoman:

Nicole Malliotakis is NeverTrump and liberal on every issue. It is a joke that she was ever going to stand for anything. https://t.co/25Uc3ltgHx — Adam Korzeniewski 🇺🇸 (@RealAdamK) November 6, 2021

Larry O’Connor tweeted the 13 establishment House Republicans “allowed” the far-left squad to “escape without any political repercussions from their party”:

Republicans in Congress bailed out Nancy Pelosi's failed leadership, allowed the squad to escape without any political repercussions from their party, and handed Biden a media-hyped "accomplishment". I am more than willing to be convinced otherwise. — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) November 6, 2021

Josh Mandel tweeted that all 13 establishment House Republicans “must be eradicated” from the Republican caucus:

The time for bipartisanship is over. Now is the time for FIGHTERS. The RINOs must be eradicated. https://t.co/kHFhxkWjvV — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) November 6, 2021

