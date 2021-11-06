A witness in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse told the court that Gaige Grosskreutz, one of the men who Rittenhouse shot, had a round chambered in a handgun at the time of the shooting.

The Daily Wire reports that Jason Lackowski is the seventh witness called in the Rittenhouse trial. Lackowski came to the aid of Grosskreutz, the third individual whom Rittenhouse allegedly shot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25, 2020.

Rittenhouse allegedly shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, then shot Grosskreutz while allegedly being chased by protesters.

Lackowski also testified that he heard the crowd yelling “Get him!” as they pursued Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse allegedly shot Grosskreutz in the arm and Lackowski “helped apply a tourniquet” to slow the bleeding. Lackowski also emptied rounds from a handgun Grosskreutz had in his possession and indicated there was a bullet in the gun’s chamber.

On August 27, 2020, Insider.com reported that Rittenhouse, a resident of Antioch, Illinois, was allegedly armed with an AR-15. He allegedly “crossed state lines to stand guard outside businesses during unrest stemming from the… [August 23, 2020] police shooting of Jacob Blake.”

Rittenhouse allegedly shot three people, two of whom died. But the Associated Press notes that Rittenhouse’s defense claims he fired his shots in self-defense and “legal experts say under Wisconsin law he has a strong case.”

