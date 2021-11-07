Mark Levin to Republican Leaders: This Time, Embrace the Base

Conservative radio host, litigator, and author Mark Levin told the leaders of the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) in Las Vegas on Saturday night that the Republican establishment should follow the lead of the anti-Biden base, rather than trying to tame it.

The GOP should “embrace” the voters who rose up last week and rejected Democrats in off-year elections, Levin said, as it builds toward the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election.

More than that, Republicans should not repeat the mistakes of the past, when the party leadership dismissed the Tea Party and tried to distance itself from Donald Trump’s supporters. Rather than trying to “control” this revolution, the GOP should “follow.”

Levin’s remarks came during the keynote address at the RJC gala dinner, the highlight of a conference that brought several hundred of the organization’s top donors and activists together.

Other speakers emphasized the importance of unity, a principle embodied outside the dinner, where former President Mike Pence embraced Herschel Walker, the former running back whom Trump has backed as a candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia.

Levin also warmed to the theme of unity, joking with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who is often a target of Levin’s criticism.

But his message was serious: Marxists, he warned, had taken over the Democratic Party and the country’s cultural institutions.

“The greatest threat to America today — and I mean this with all my heart — is the Democratic Party,” Levin said.

The dinner also featured a lengthy tribute to Sheldon Adelson, who backed the RJC, and who passed away earlier this year, including video tributes from Trump and both U.S. and Israeli leaders.

