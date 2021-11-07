Former President Donald Trump berated House and Senate Republicans on Sunday who voted for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.

“Very sad that the RINOs in the House and Senate gave Biden and Democrats a victory on the ‘Non-Infrastructure’ Bill,” Trump wrote in a statement.

Trump claimed that only 11 percent of the spending in Biden’s $1.2 trillion bill goes toward “real infrastructure.”

He criticized the 19 Republican senators who helped Biden’s infrastructure bill pass the Senate in August and the 13 Republican representatives who helped push the bill across the finish line in the House late Friday.

“How about all of those Republican Senators that voted thinking that helping the Democrats is such a wonderful thing to do, so politically correct,” Trump wrote. “They just don’t get it!”

The former president warned that Biden and Democrats in Congress would only be empowered to push additional spending.

“Now they’ll go for the big kill — getting their second $1.9 Trillion Bill (really $5 Trillion) approved, again with RINO support,” he wrote.

Trump said that Republicans voted for “Democrat longevity” and “should be ashamed of themselves.

He also criticized Sen. Mitch McConnell for caving on the debt limit, allowing Democrats time to plan their political future at “our Country’s, and the Republican Party’s, expense!”