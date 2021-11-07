Where’s Gavin? Newsom Has Disappeared from View Since Oct. 27

California Gavin Newsom has canceled his plans to attend the Glasgow, Scotland climate summit and has been out of sight since October 27, according to the Associated Press, which cites a claim that the governor is dealing with private family business.

Newsom “abruptly” pulled out of the climate conference, according to the Associated Press — a summit he had been planning to attend with nearly two dozen members of his administration and the state legislature, who are still jetting to Scotland.

The Associated Press reported (via ABC 7):

A week after abruptly canceling plans to attend the United Nations climate summit in Scotland, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has receded from public view to deal with unspecific family obligations. When the surprising announcement was made Oct. 29, a spokesperson said Newsom planned to participate virtually in the conference this week. But the California delegation’s schedule at the meeting this week, released by the governor’s office, did not include Newsom. … It’s rare, but not unprecedented, for Newsom to go a whole week without some type of appearance. Such absences are usually explained, including when Newsom leaves the state for vacation. In this case, the only statement from Newsom’s office came Oct. 29 and referred to unspecified family obligations. No additional information about the family’s circumstances has been released.

Newsom defeated a recall effort in September; the state legislature does not reconvene until January. However, the state faces a crisis at its ports, with well over 100 ships anchored off Los Angeles and Long Beach. California is also in the midst of a crippling drought, and wildfire season.

