Charles Hurt: Biden’s Surgical and Intentional Assault on the American People

The good news is voters in Virginia this week fired the first shot in the war to end the carnival of absurdity that has infected our politics over the past few years.
Enough of the racist poison. Stop abusing our children — no more lawlessness. End the assault on innocent, law-abiding citizens.
Indeed, “Parents Matter,” as Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s campaign insisted.
The sick, twisted, anti-American vitriol from washed-up hacks like Terry McAuliffe is losing its power, even in a deeply Democratic state like Virginia. In his petty non-concession speech late Tuesday night, Mr. McAuliffe looked like a cartoon version of The Joker with his crazy fake smile and wine-stained lips etched on his pale face.
The bad news — and it is truly terrifying — is that the Biden administration has three years left to destroy the country. Even if President Biden himself is impeached for high crimes against America, we are still left at this point with Vice President Kamala Harris.
And you cannot say you were not warned.
“We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin,” Mr. Biden lectured America two months ago in one of the most extraordinary statements ever delivered by an elected president to the people he supposedly works for.
He tried to give you a choice. But you chose wrong.
Mr. Biden ordered us to take our medication. But some of us refused. So, now he will force us all to take our medication.
Even with total Democratic control of the entire federal government, Mr. Biden cannot ram through his crazy agenda.
Soaring gas prices, inflation, bare shelves, the border invasion, arming America’s enemy in Afghanistan — it’s all reached pure, maximum insanity.
This is not stupid incompetence or doddering senility. This is a surgical and intentional assault on the American people.
As Mr. Biden slowly loses his political grip in elections like Virginia’s this week, he will turn to force. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki — America’s Nurse Ratched — will hand out the pills at the window in tiny little paper cups in her neatly folded white cap.
“Now calm down,” you can hear her say in her unflappable, charmless tone. “The best thing we can do is go on with our daily routine —”
New rules issued Thursday by the Biden administration for public and private companies will require American workers to take their medication by Jan. 4. Any worker not vaccinated by Dec. 5 will be required to wear a mask on their face at all times announcing their unclean status.
This, ladies and gentlemen , is nuts. These people are pure evil. They hate America. They despise self-governance. And they want to destroy you.
Companies will begin paying fines to the federal government, starting at $13,653 for each offense. Those fines will escalate quickly into hundreds of thousands of dollars. All paid to the federal government.
In addition, companies all over the country must construct a massive new testing regime to perform weekly tests for all unvaccinated employees. In two months. During the holiday season.
Mr. Biden’s supply chain collapse highlights just how dependent America has become on just about everything from foreign countries, especially China. No wonder it is so hard to make anything here in America.
It is only going to get worse. Prices will only go up. Shelves will only get emptier. Americans will only get poorer.
But at least you cannot say you were not warned.
• Charles Hurt is the opinion editor at the Washington Times.
