Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is the most popular politician in Texas, outperforming President Biden, Gov. Greg Abbott (R), and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), according to a Monday UT/TT poll.
Special Advisor to Cruz, Steve Guest, told Breitbart News the senator is “proud” to fight for Texans against the radical policies of Biden-Harris administration, which has advocated for amnesty and paying illegal aliens nearly $500,000 each after entering the country illegally during the Trump administration.
“For 10 months, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been pushing an agenda that hurts the people of Texas and the entire country,” Guest stated. “Sen. Ted Cruz is proud to lead the fight to pull this out country back from the edge of the abyss.”
While Biden has only a 35 percent approval rating in the state, Cruz weighs in at 45 percent, a margin of ten points. Biden also has a disapproval rating of 55 percent in Texas. Again, Cruz betters the president by 11 points.
Dragging down Biden’s polling numbers is his performance on coronavirus and border security. On the topic of the southern border crisis, only 22 percent approve of Biden’s performance while 63 percent disapprove. Biden is also underwater on coronavirus. Just 39 percent of Texas approve and 51 percent disapprove of Biden’s response to the virus.
Meanwhile, Cornyn has a 29 percent approval rating among Texans opposed to 46 percent who disapprove of the Texas senator.
Governor Abbott also trails Cruz in the polls. Just 44 percent approve of Abbott while 46 disapprove.
Upon the news leaking in the Wall Street Journal that the White House intends to pay illegal aliens nearly half a million dollars per person after crossing the southern border illegally during the Trump administration, Cruz and other Republican Senators blasted President Biden in a letter.
“Rewarding illegal immigration with financial payments runs counter to our laws and would only serve to encourage more lawlessness at our border,” the letter reads. “Our nation continues to see a record number of encounters at the border, including a current caravan of thousands of migrants from across the globe working its way north through Mexico to the United States.”
Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.