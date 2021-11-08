California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) was working at the state Capitol during the time he allegedly disappeared from public view, and he will resume public appearances this week, his press secretary claimed on Monday.

“Last week Governor Newsom worked in the Capitol with staff on urgent issues including COVID-19 vaccines for kids, boosters, ports, the forthcoming state budget and California’s continued economic recovery,” Press Secretary Daniel Lopez said. “He will have public events this week related to the economy and vaccines.”

The hashtag #wheresgavin and #wheresgavinnewsom began trending on Twitter after the governor mysteriously disappeared from public view for several days to the point of canceling an appearance at the Glasgow, Scotland, climate summit, which he was scheduled to attend with nearly two dozen members of his cabinet. The Associated Press reported that the cancelation stemmed from “family obligations”; Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis attended the summit in Newsom’s stead.

Rumors speculating on the reasons for Newsom’s sudden absence became so intense that the governor’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, tweeted for people to “stop hating and get a life.”

“It’s funny how certain folks can’t handle truth,” Siebel Newsom said in the now-deleted tweet. “When someone cancels something, maybe they’re just in the office working; maybe in their free time they’re at home with their family, at their kids’ sports matches, or dining out with their wife. Please stop hating and get a life.”

One popular rumor suggested that the governor went AWOL due to an adverse reaction from his coronavirus booster shot, which he received on October 27.

“Governor Newsom has repeatedly assured that vaccines are safe. Given the rumors swirling around about the timing of his disappearance (right after getting the booster), I hope he emerges soon to explain his absence, and I hope that’s he’s healthy,” tweeted California Republican State Sen. Melissa Melendez on Monday.

According to Newsom Press Secretary Daniel Lopez, “No events were canceled as a result of his booster shot.” An Instagram photo of Newsom with his family on Halloween appears to support this claim.