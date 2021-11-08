Joe Biden Praises Big Bird for Getting Coronavirus Vaccine

big bird
AP Photo/Evan Agostini
Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden praised the fictional character Big Bird on Sunday for getting the coronavirus vaccine, as the administration begins a new push to get all children ages 5-11 to get vaccinated.

The president’s Twitter account replied to a message from Big Bird’s social media account informing everyone that it was vaccinated.

“I got the COVID-19 vaccine today!” Big Bird’s account read. “My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.”

“Good on ya, Big Bird,” Biden’s account replied. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your whole neighborhood safe.”

Sesame Street characters participated in a CNN town hall meeting about the vaccines, informing children that the vaccines were good and important.

During the town hall, Big Bird expressed his fears about the vaccine, prompting Dr. Sanjay Gupta to suggest bringing a stuffed animal to the vaccine appointment.

“You know what I like to do? I like to bring something from home that might make me feel safe like a favorite toy maybe,” he said, showing Big Bird a stuffed pony doll.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) described Big Bird’s messaging as government propaganda.

“Government propaganda…for your 5 year old!” he wrote, prompting enormous backlash online from the left.

Cruz further reacted to the controversy, noting that when people criticized Big Bird, liberals “lose their sh**.”

Other fictional Sesame Street characters promoted the vaccines on Twitter.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.