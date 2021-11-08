Nearly 50 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Nearly 50 people were shot, nine of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News observed yesterday at least 36 people were shot Friday into Sunday morning alone in Chicago, and seven of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

By Monday morning ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted the number of weekend shooting victims had increased to 47 with nine fatalities.

The weekend shooting fatalities occurred at 6 p.m., 9:50 p.m., and 11:50 p.m., Friday; 3:30 a.m., 12:20 p.m., and 4:10 p.m., Saturday; 12:10 a.m., 12:20 a.m., and 10:15 p.m., Sunday.

Saturday’s 12:20 p.m. shooting was an apparent self-defense incident, wherein a 77-year-old concealed carry permit holder shot and killed an alleged robber.

The Sun-Times reported the 77-year-old was in his garage when a vehicle pulled up and the alleged robber exited and “demanded his belongings.” The 77-year-old drew his own gun and opened fire, striking the alleged robber in the head and chest.

Breitbart News pointed out there had been 678 murders in Lightfoot’s Chicago between January 1, 2021, and November 2, 2021. That means the city is on track to surpass the 775 murders which were committed in 2020.

HeyJackass.com showed there have been 695 murders in Chicago year-to-date.

