Nolte: Coronavirus Death Toll in Trump Counties 3 Times Higher than Biden Counties

The far-left New York Times reports that the coronavirus death rate in Trump counties is three times higher than in Biden counties.

The Times says it examined counties where former President Trump won by 60 percent or more and compared those to counties where His Fraudulency Joe Biden won by 60 percent or more. The results were striking.

“In October, 25 out of every 100,000 residents of heavily Trump counties died from Covid, more than three times higher than the rate in heavily Biden counties (7.8 per 100,000),” writes the Times. “October was the fifth consecutive month that the percentage gap between the death rates in Trump counties and Biden counties widened.”

“Some conservative writers have tried to claim that the gap may stem from regional differences in weather or age, but those arguments fall apart under scrutiny,” adds the Times. But if “weather or age were a major reason, the pattern would have begun to appear last year.”

In other words, this discrepancy, this wide gap in the China Flu death rate between Trump and Biden counties, did not appear before the vaccine came on the scene. When no one was vaccinated, when we were all equally susceptible to infection, there was no partisan gap.

The Times continues:

The true explanation is straightforward: The vaccines are remarkably effective at preventing severe Covid, and almost 40 percent of Republican adults remain unvaccinated, compared with about 10 percent of Democratic adults. … As a result, Covid deaths have been concentrated in counties outside of major metropolitan areas. Many of these are in red states, while others are in red parts of blue or purple states, like Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Virginia and even California.

And then the Times adds this half-truth:

This situation is a tragedy, in which irrational fears about vaccine side effects have overwhelmed rational fears about a deadly virus. It stems from disinformation — promoted by right-wing media, like Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News, the Sinclair Broadcast Group and online sources — that preys on the distrust that results from stagnant living standards.

Naturally, the Times ignores the other side of that coin, and that’s a deliberate propaganda campaign waged by the organized left to politicize the virus and the vaccine as a means to keep unvaccinated Trump supporters unvaccinated.

It began during the 2020 presidential campaign when Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, told voters not to trust the Trump vaccine and did so repeatedly.

Then came the left’s and the media’s deliberate hyper-politicization of the vaccine to dehumanize and bully vaccine-skeptic Trump supporters. Rather than use science and data and the promise of life returning to normal with an end to things like unnecessary mask mandates, the organized left instead demeaned, dehumanized, and threatened unvaccinated Trump supporters. Again, the reason for this approach is apparent. Democrats and the media know no one likes to be bullied and that the natural reaction to a bully is to defy the bully.

To push unvaccinated Trump supporters into this defiant corner, the left has compared them to rabid dogs who deserve to be shot, questioned their religious faith, treated them like biohazards who deserve to be shunned, told them they will lose their jobs if they remain unvaccinated while flooding the country with millions of unvaccinated illegal aliens, kept discredited serial liar Anthony Fauci on as the face of the vaccine, cut the supply of effective alternative coronavirus treatments in red states, and openly laughed at our deaths.

To really shove it in our face, the left brazenly and serially violate their own mandates without consequence, while Trump supporters are threatened with unemployment.

The left wants unvaccinated Trump supporters to die, and the plan appears to be working.

