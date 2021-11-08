Poll: More Approve of Trump’s Handling of Key Issues than Biden’s Performance

Outgoing US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump address guests at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021. - President Trump and the First Lady travel to their Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. …
Americans approved of former President Donald Trump’s handling of key issues — from the economy to foreign affairs — more than President Joe Biden’s, a recently released Harvard/Harris poll found.

The survey, taken October 26-28, 2021, among 1,578 registered voters, found that most Americans do not approve of Biden’s job performance in “any given area” — from the economy to immigration. In contrast, a majority approved of Trump’s handling of many of the same issues in January 2021. 

For example, respondents gave Biden a 40 percent approval rating on the economy, 44 percent on stimulating jobs, 39 percent on fighting terrorism, 35 percent on immigration, 39 percent on foreign affairs, 42 percent on administering the government, 38 percent on dealing with violence and crime in the country, and 33 percent — his lowest — on handling Afghanistan. 

 

In contrast, 56 percent approved of Trump’s handling of the economy, 58 percent on stimulating jobs, 55 percent on fighting terrorism, 52 percent on immigration, 52 percent on foreign affairs, and 49 percent on administering the government. The only issue Biden scored higher on is “reacting to the coronavirus,” 50 percent to his predecessor’s 47 percent.

Overall, Biden’s approval is underwater, 51 percent disapproving, and 43 percent approving. Notably, Trump’s favorability is higher than Biden’s, sitting at 44 percent.

The survey also asked, “If the election for president were held today and were between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, who would you vote for?”

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn upon returning to the White House in Washington, DC on July 18, 2021, after spending the weekend at Camp David. (Andrew Caballero-Renyolds/AFP via Getty Images)

In that scenario, Biden leads by a single percentage point — 46 percent to 45 percent. Similarly, a Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey released last week showed Trump and Biden tied in a hypothetical matchup, garnering 42 percent support each.

