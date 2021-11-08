Poll: Biden’s Approval Rating Sinks by Double Digits

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has dipped by double digits over the last several months, a Harvard/Harris poll released this week found.

The survey, taken October 26-28, 2021, among 1,578 registered voters, showed President Biden’s approval dropping five points in the last month alone, going from 48 percent in September to 43 percent in October. However, that amounts to a larger dip of 14 points from the 57 percent approval he saw in March.

Overall, his current approval rating is underwater, as his disapproval stands at 51 percent — a net negative rating of eight percent.

The survey found that most voters do not approve of Biden’s job performance in “any given area” — from the economy to violence and crime. He garnered the highest approval on “reacting to the coronavirus,” seeing 50 percent support.

Respondents gave him a 40 percent approval rating on the economy, 44 percent on stimulating jobs, 39 percent on fighting terrorism, 35 percent on immigration, 39 percent on foreign affairs, and 39 percent on “dealing with violence and crime in the country.” He saw the lowest ratings on his handling of Afghanistan — 33 percent.

Biden’s approval rating keeps sinking, now down to 37.8 percent in the latest USA Today/Suffolk University poll. https://t.co/XWF6JCDlmG — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 8, 2021

Comparatively, in January 2021, former President Donald Trump garnered 56 percent approval on the economy, 58 percent on stimulating jobs, 55 percent on fighting terrorism, and 52 percent on immigration and foreign affairs.

The survey comes as Biden’s approval continues to sink across the board. Monday’s RealClearPolitics average of polls found his net approval rating standing at -8.9 as his administration now attempts to implement coercive vaccine mandates on the American people.