Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) officially filed paperwork for his 2022 reelection campaign on November 5 and reportedly told Fox News he has “only just begun to fight.”

The governor filed the documents on Friday, according to Florida’s Department of State (DOS).

DeSantis told Fox News he has “delivered on all fronts.”

“Florida’s economy is strong, we’ve boosted teacher pay, made historic investments in Everglades restoration and water quality, signed strong election integrity legislation, provided unparalleled support for law enforcement and appointed strong constitutionalists to our state courts,” the governor told Fox News.

Crowd Erupts into "Let's Go, Brandon" Chant as Gov. Ron DeSantis Knocks "The Brandon Administration" pic.twitter.com/rlC72mjnla — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 3, 2021

“I also protected individual Floridians and small businesses by keeping Florida open and stood up for students and parents by ensuring schools provided in-person instruction and by championing the rights of parents,” DeSantis added. “We’ve also taken on Big Tech censorship, banned sanctuary cities, ensured that municipalities cannot defund law enforcement and stood up to the Biden regime.”

Aside from DeSantis, the website shows 15 other candidates, including Rep Charlie Crist (D-FL), Florida State Senator Annette Taddeo (D), and Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried (D), have thrown their hats in the ring for the upcoming gubernatorial election.

One Republican other than Desantis, John Joseph Mercadante, has filed campaign paperwork, according to Florida’s DOS.

A Saint Leo University polling institute survey published on November 4, reported by Breitbart News, confirms DeSantis enjoys a double-digit lead over his Democrat opponents in next year’s gubernatorial race.

The poll shows the governor leads Charlie Crist by 12 percentage points, while he leads Nikki Fried and Annette Taddeo by 13 percentage points and 19 percentage points, respectively.

2022 #FLGov General Election Poll: Ron DeSantis (R-Inc) 47% (+12)

Charlie Crist (D) 35%

Ron DeSantis (R-Inc) 46% (+13)

Nikki Fried (D) 33%

Ron DeSantis (R-Inc) 47% (+19)

Annette Taddeo (D) 28% @SaintLeoPolls ~ 500 Adults ~ 10/17-10/23https://t.co/kkF624Zkhr — PollTracker (@PollTrackerUSA) November 4, 2021

Moreover, the poll reveals 56.4 percent of those surveyed approve of DeSantis’s performance as governor, while 36 percent “strongly” approve.

In terms of his handling of the Chinese coronavirus, DeSantis garnered 53.4 percent approval from respondents.

The poll surveyed 500 Floridians between October 17-24 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percent.