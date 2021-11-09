GOP NH Gov. Chris Sununu Declines Senate Race Against Maggie Hassan

Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) announced Tuesday he will not challenge Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) for the senate in 2022, instead opting to run for reelection as governor.

Sununu was asked by the National Republican Senatorial Committee to challenge vulnerable Hassan, but Sununu said his “responsibility is not to the gridlock of politics in Washington, it’s to the citizens in New Hampshire.”

“I’d rather push myself 120 miles an hour delivering wins for New Hampshire than just slow down and end up on Capitol Hill debating partisan politics without results. That’s why I’m going to run for a fourth term,” Sununu continued. “And I’d be honored if the people in New Hampshire would elect me again as their governor.”

The Cook Report indicates Sununu’s gubernatorial reelection bid as a “solid Republican” race while a senate challenge to Hassan leans blue.

Sununu’s decision to not run for the senate seat may impact the state’s 2022 midterm races.

The Hill indicated Republicans Kelly Ayotte, a former senator, and New Hampshire Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut may enter the Republican primary for a chance to defeat Hassan.

On the Democrat side, the Hill also flagged vulnerable Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) as a potential primary challenger to Hassan. Pappas may find a senate campaign more attractive due to his surging challenger, Republican Matt Mowers.

