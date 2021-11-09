The Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee’s (DCCC) chairman Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) on Monday publicly attacked vulnerable Democrats heading into 2022 midterms.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), a vulnerable Democrat who hopes to remain in Congress next year, told the New York Times last week Biden was not elected to enact a radical agenda similar to former President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. “Nobody elected him to be F.D.R. [Roosevelt], they elected him to be normal and stop the chaos,” Spanberger snapped when asked about Biden’s radical policies.

FDR is praised among “progressives” for wildly expanding the administrative state during the Great Depression, such as the insolvent Social Security Administration.

On Monday, DCCC Chairman Maloney slammed Spanberger’s comments as out of touch with the demands of Democrat voters. Maloney suggested their electorate has given the Democrat Party a mandate to enact big government policies.

“We just passed the most important infrastructure bill in our country’s history and it will be wildly popular with voters,” Maloney said of Biden’s partial agenda that was passed Friday. “What is wrong with F.D.R. if you get the achievements?” Maloney questioned, continuing to praise far-left policies that Spanberger’s electorate likely fears.

Maloney’s public chiding of Spanberger and her concerns the Democrat Party has moved too far left comes after Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin defeated the Democrat challenger in Spanberger’s district by 15.4 percent, as reported by Breitbart News. In 2020, Biden won the district by 1.8 percent, a 17 point swing.

But the red wave on November 2 that handed Republicans wins throughout the country and shook Democrats’ hopes of maintaining the majority in the House and Senate has not seemed to cause hesitation among Democrat leaders. Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) are continuing to push Biden’s reconciliation framework. Biden’s radical proposal includes amnesty, tax increases, free childcare, increased subsidized prescription drugs, free pre-k, and paid leave.

Such a package, Democrat “moderates” fear, could lead to a 2022 national referendum on the Democrat Party — and Biden’s poll numbers seem to confirm the moderates’ worries. Biden’s approval rating was marked below 28 percent on Sunday. On October 28, only 36 percent of Americans approved of Biden’s handling of reconciliation negotiations.

Other polls indicate Biden is trailing in swing states across the country. A poll on October 27 revealed Biden’s approval rating across seven Senate battleground states is at 41 percent.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø