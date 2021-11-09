Leftist Pundits, Media Melt Down over Josh Hawley’s Defense of Masculinity

Leftist pundits, media, and politicians have erupted in anger at Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) defense of traditional masculinity and his criticism of pornography.

Hawley delivered a keynote address at the National Conservatism Conference in Orlando, Florida, in late October. During his address, he highlighted the need to strengthen and empower men so that they can serve as an “unrivaled force for good.”

During his speech, Hawley lamented that too many men have withdrawn into the “enclave of idleness, and pornography, and video games.”

He explained:

Responsibility is one of God’s greatest gifts to mankind, and men must be held responsible for their actions. Still … can we be surprised that after years of being told they are the problem, that their manhood is the problem, more and more men are withdrawing into the enclave of idleness, and pornography, and video games. I found the comment by one young man to the Wall Street Journal particularly evocative, and particularly heartbreaking. He said, “I’m sort of waiting for a light to come on so I can figure out what to do next.” I suspect he speaks for many. And while the Left may celebrate this decline of men, I for one cannot join them. No one should. The crisis of American men is a crisis for the American republic.

Hawley then told Axios’s Mike Allen that he hopes to make masculinity a signature political issue.

“We’ve got to say that spending your time not working … spending your time on video games, spending your time watching porn online … is not good for you, your family or this country,” Hawley said.

Hawley’s criticism of men retreating into the “enclave” of pornography led to a virulent reaction from leftist pundits, politicians, and other figures.

Jemele Hill, a contributing writer for the Atlantic, wrote, “If a Dem running against @HawleyMO doesn’t run an attack ad that says Hawley is coming for your porn and video games, it’s a missed opportunity. Because for sure, if a Dem said this, that would be the lead story on Fox News and they’d drive that message into the ground.”

If a Dem running against @HawleyMO doesn’t run an attack ad that says Hawley is coming for your porn and video games, it’s a missed opportunity. Because for sure, if a Dem said this, that would be the lead story on Fox News and they’d drive that message into the ground. https://t.co/HyJyD7umw8 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 8, 2021

Morgan J. Freeman, the producer of Teen Mom and Sixteen and Pregnant, “If I were God, I’d strike this toxic masculinity fuck-head from the face of the Earth…. NOW!”

If I were God, I’d strike this toxic masculinity fuck-head from the face of the Earth…. NOW! ⚡️ ⚡️ ⚡️ cc:@HawleyMO #JoshHawley https://t.co/SG6UJlPG7k — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) November 8, 2021

Ana Navarro-Cardenas, a CNN commentator, said, “That masculinity needs defending and #joshhawley is its self-appointed defender, is laugh-out-loud funny.”

Rolling Stone wrote, “Josh Hawley’s bizarre obsession with masculinity is the most pathetic front yet in the GOP’s culture war.”

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) claimed, “This is what Republicans do now, they’re trying to scare the hell out of their voters. …it’s going to lead to more violence. It’s going to lead to more people getting hurt.” –Former GOP Rep. @WalshFreedom on Sen. Josh Hawley saying there’s a ‘left-wing attack on manhood.'”

"This is what Republicans do now, they’re trying to scare the hell out of their voters. …it’s going to lead to more violence. It’s going to lead to more people getting hurt.” –Former GOP Rep. @WalshFreedom on Sen. Josh Hawley saying there's a 'left-wing attack on manhood.' pic.twitter.com/XoYqFtn4qh — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) November 9, 2021

Jennifer Rubin, the “Never Trump” and “pro democracy” opinion writer for the Washington Post, remarked, “Worse than foolish. Propagating misogyny. Disgusting.”

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), whom Hawley ousted in 2018, said, “SMH [shaking my head.]”

From the St Louis paper. SMH. McDermott: Josh Hawley mansplains why America needs toxic masculinity | Kevin McDermott | https://t.co/2QAw512wrB https://t.co/tmkzMbfVUw — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) November 6, 2021

Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA), who resigned after she admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with a campaign staffer, said, “Lol like anyone thinks Josh Hawley is masculine.”

Lol like anyone thinks Josh Hawley is masculine https://t.co/7cwgNsD1Et — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) November 8, 2021

Clint Watts, who works for MSNBC, wrote, “Didn’t know a component of strong masculinity was not being able to take criticism. What a bunch of nonsense & also surprised Hawley is the spokesman for masculinity. Is this guy running to be the leader of all incel’s?”

While many leftists have expressed outrage after learning of Hawley’s speech, the Missouri senator believes that helping men can also help America.

“American men are and can be an unrivaled force for good in the world—if we can strengthen them, if we can empower them, if we can unleash them to be who they are made to be,” Hawley said during his National Conservatism speech. “Then they shall, in the words of Scripture, “build up the ancient ruins; they shall raise up the former desolations; they shall repair the ruined cities, [and] the devastations of many generations.”

