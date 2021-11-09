Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Paris on Tuesday and was transported from the fossil-fuel powered Air Force Two to a huge motorcade ahead of meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders.

“VP Kamala Harris’s police-escorted 20-some vehicle motorcade cruised from the airport past the Eiffel Tower and through the Place de la Concorde,” a Bloomberg reporter tweeted.

VP Kamala Harris’s police-escorted 20-some vehicle motorcade cruised from the airport past the Eiffel Tower and through the Place de la Concorde. pic.twitter.com/jtwOSrviUj — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 9, 2021

Agence France-Presse reported on Harris’ trip:

Her trip comes after a huge French-American row that erupted in September when Australia walked out of a multibillion-dollar submarines deal with Paris in favor of an alternative one with the US. “It is good to be in France and I am looking forward to many, many days of productive discussions reinforcing the strength of our relationship,” Harris said as she arrived for the visit. President Joe Biden also sought to make amends over the dispute at a meeting with Macron last month, telling the French leader that that his government had been “clumsy” in the way it secured the submarines deal with Australia.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and an entourage of Democrats, including Green New Deal promoter Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), also flew to the United Nation’s COP26 climate change summit.

“The climate crisis is the existential threat of our time, and America must continue to bring our boldest ambitions to the table to meet and beat our climate action goals,” Pelosi said in statement when she announced her trip.

“The Speaker is expected to promote the green energy provisions in the infrastructure bill, even though [President Joe] Biden has yet to sign it,” Breitbart News reported.

“The vice president has come under fire over her performance as the administration’s point person on America’s own migrant crisis at the US-Mexico border, which critics say has worsened since Biden came into office,” AFP reported.

