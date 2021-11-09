Poll: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Approval Ratings Underwater

Both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are suffering from negative approval ratings, a Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey found.

The survey, taken October 31 among 1,500 respondents, found 44 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden’s job performance, compared to 40 percent who approve, making his net approval -4.

According to the survey, Biden’s approval “has been in sharp decline in recent months, now 14 points below the net +10% rating he received in a 4-5 September poll.”

Biden is not alone, as Harris has also “experienced a downturn” in approval. According to the survey, 42 percent disapprove, compared to 37 percent who approve. This makes her net approval -5, down from the -4 seen in the last survey.

Overall, a plurality believe the Biden administration is “incompetent.”

Per the poll:

With respect to the overall Joe Biden Administration, Americans give the Administration a net competency rating of -5%, a five-point decrease from our polling two weeks ago. In total, 42% think the current Biden Administration is incompetent (up 4%), 37% think it is competent (down 1%), and 14% think it is neither competent nor incompetent (up 2%). On matters of policy, the coronavirus pandemic and the environment remain the only areas where the Joe Biden Administration elicits positive net approval ratings. Assessments of the Administration’s performance on the pandemic continue to be particularly favourable, with a net approval rating of +13%—though this represents a five-point decrease from last week. Meanwhile, on the environment, Americans give a net approval rating of +4% (down 3%).

The declining approval for both officials follows a series of controversies over the past few months, including the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and the supply chain crisis.

The latest controversy came Thursday after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) released a rule for a federal vaccine mandate and testing requirements on businesses with over 100 employees.