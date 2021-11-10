Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 8: ‘Woke’ Is Now Racist, ‘Pencil Neck’ Gets Embarrassed, Guest: Rep. Greg Murphy

Like Yogi Berra once said, “It’s deja vu all over again.” Yesterday, the roads were racist. Now it’s the term “woke.” Host Alex Marlow covers this in today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast. Also up for discussion is soaring inflation, Aaron Rodgers’ apology, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis’ (R-NY) explanation of her “yes” vote for President Biden’s infrastructure plan, China telling the world that it will continue to burn lots of dirty coal, and “Pencil Neck” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) being handed his lunch on The View. Plus, Alex explains why California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been hiding. Then our guest, North Carolina doctor and Congressman Greg Murphy (R-NC), joins the conversation on vaccine mandates and the so-called infrastructure bill spending.

