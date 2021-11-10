Prosecutor Thomas Binger cross-examined Kyle Rittenhouse in court on Wednesday and suggested hollow point bullets are designed to “explode” inside an animal.

“Hollow point bullets are designed to hit the animal that they’re being shot at, let’s say a deer for example, and explode inside that body, correct?” Binger said.

Rittenhouse shook his head left to right and said, “No, I don’t think so.”

Judge Bruce Schroeder then interjected and asked Binger to clarify as to whether he meant “expand” or “explode.”

At that point, Binger rephrased his question and asked Rittenhouse what “a hollow point bullet would do if it were shot…at a deer?”

This trial is such a clown show that the judge had to LITERALLY CORRECT the prosecutor on his understanding of ammunition types pic.twitter.com/cELfUElgrR — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 10, 2021

Binger’s emphasis on ammunition came after Rittenhouse had already confirmed that his AR-15 was loaded with full metal jacket (FMJ) bullets, rather than hollow points.

