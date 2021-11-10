New York has launched a contest to give vaccinated 5-11-year-olds a full-ride scholarship to any state university or college of their choosing.

“Starting today, 5-11 year olds who get vaccinated can enter to win a full-ride scholarship to any New York public university or college!” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced on Tuesday:

Titled the “Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate Vaccine Incentive Scholarship,” the contest advertises itself as “a five-week public outreach campaign, running through December 19, 2021, and consisting of a series of statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to New Yorkers 5-11 years of age to get a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Children ages 5-11 who have received at least one dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine will be eligible to enter the contest where they stand a chance to win “one of 50, four-year, full-ride scholarships (including tuition, fees, room-and-board, and expenses) to any two-year or four-year New York State public college or university.”

Full scholarships to fully-vaccinated children are perhaps the biggest incentive that the state of New York has offered to date – a slight upgrade, if you will, from the free burger and fries at Shake Shack.

But that’s not all.

Also on Monday, the governor announced another contest for the little tykes – the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to design the much-coveted “I’m Vaccinated” sticker for the state of New York.

“Today we’re launching a contest for kids to design their own version of the ‘I’m vaccinated’ sticker to be featured at vaccine sites across the state,” announced Hochul.

“Parents: To enter, take a photo of your child’s design, tag me on social media, say where you’re from, and add the hashtag #NYVaxForKids. Lucky winners from across the state will have their design featured on stickers,” she added:

Roping children into the “get vaccinated” campaign reached its zenith this past weekend when none other than Big Bird of Sesame Street jumped into the fray:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the emergency use of coronavirus vaccines for children ages 5-11 after previously approving them for children 12 and older.

“Vaccinating younger children against COVID-19 will bring us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock. “Our comprehensive and rigorous evaluation of the data pertaining to the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness should help assure parents and guardians that this vaccine meets our high standards.”