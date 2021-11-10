Nathan DeBruin testified in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial and claimed that prosecutors asked him to change parts of his statement to match their story.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that DeBruin, a Kenosha photographer, was initially subpoenaed by the prosecution but “was brought as a witness for the defense” after claiming prosecutors asked him to change his statement.

DeBruin claimed that prosecutors spoke to him prior to the trial and allegedly asked him to change his original September 2020 statement.

The Daily Wire notes DeBruin claimed he was pressured to change his statement during a meeting with District Attorney Thomas Binger and Assistant District Attorney James Kraus.

Gaige Grosskreutz gave testimony in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial Monday and admitted he pointed a gun at Rittenhouse before being shot. https://t.co/iDuludp7N3 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 9, 2021

“I was called down to the district attorney’s office. I met with Mr. Binger and [Kraus],” DeBruin testified. “I was called into a room, sat at a table, handed my police statement, got to read over my police statement, and then I was asked if I would like to add anything to the police statement, and I said I would not.”

He added:

Mr. Binger pulled out a cell phone and showed me a video and also a photo – which was actually one photo that I brought today – and asked me if I knew who a gentleman was in that photo, and I said I did not. … He said, “This is Joshua Ziminski.” Mr. Binger also has a case with him, and I am subpoenaed for that case also. He says, “Well, that’s who that is.” He put the phone down. He picked the phone back up and says, “Who is this?” And I confusingly said, like, Joshua Ziminski, and he said, “Would you like to add that to your statement?” and I just felt I didn’t want to change my statement.

While questioning DeBruin on the stand Tuesday, Kraus said, “We had you read over your statement, right?”

DeBruin responded, “Correct.”

Kraus followed, “And we asked if you knew anything beyond that statement.”

DeBruin said, “Correct.”

Kraus then said, “We didn’t ask you to change it.”

DeBruin answered, “Yes, you did.”

