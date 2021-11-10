WATCH: Prosecution Asks Kyle Rittenhouse if He Plays Call of Duty

The prosecution on Wednesday questioned Kyle Rittenhouse — the 18-year-old who is on trial for murder for the shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during the Black Lives Matter riots last year — bizarrely asking the defendant if he plays Call of Duty during a line of questioning grilling the teenager for his reasoning behind carrying an AR-15.

“So you’re telling us that the reason you wanted Dominick [Black] to buy you an AR-15, as opposed to a pistol, the only reason was because you felt you couldn’t lawfully possess a pistol?” the Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger asked Rittenhouse, who was on the stand.

“Correct,” Rittenhouse said.

“You didn’t pick out the AR-15 for any other reason,” Binger asked.

“I thought it looked cool, but no,” Rittenhouse said as the prosecution continued to grill him on the reasoning for using that particular weapon, ruling out hunting and home protection.

“It resembled the types of weapons that are used in first person shooter video games, correct?” Binger asked.

“I don’t really play first person shooter video games. I have, but I believe there’s a variety of guns including shotguns, pistols,” Rittenhouse explained. “There’s guns in video games that resemble all guns.”

However, the prosecution continued, bluntly asking the teen if he played Call of Duty. The exchange was as follows:

Prosecution: Isn’t it true when you would hang out with Dominick Black, you would play Call of Duty and other first person shooter video games? Rittenhouse: Sometimes. Prosecution: And those are games in which you use weapons like AR-15s to pretty much shoot anybody who comes at you. Correct? Rittenhouse: It’s a video game where two players are playing together. I don’t really understand the meaning of your question to be honest. Prosecution: Isn’t one of the things people do in these video games try and kill everyone else with your guns. Rittenhouse: Yeah in the video game. It’s just a video game. It’s not real life.

At that point, the prosecution pivoted to a different subject.

Earlier in the trial, Judge Bruce Schroeder of the Kenosha County Court “accused prosecutors of a ‘grave constitutional violation’ in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse on Wednesday morning after they tried to comment on his earlier reactions to testimony in the case,” as Breitbart News detailed.

At one point in the trial, Rittenhouse broke down in tears as he described the events that led up to the fatal shooting.

WATCH:

Law&Crime Network / YouTube