Deliveryman Distracts, Shoots Two Armed Robbers

A deliveryman in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood shot two alleged armed robbers Saturday after distracting them by telling them the money was in his car.

WPVI reports that the deliveryman had dropped off something at his own home at approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday when alleged “armed teens” confronted him and demanded his money.

The deliveryman told them he kept the money in the car, and the teens turned their attention to the vehicle. As they did, the deliveryman pulled his own gun and opened fire, shooting two of them.

A third teen fled the scene.

NBC 10 notes that the two wounded teens were taken to the hospital and listed as critical.

The deliveryman is a concealed carry permit holder.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at [email protected]. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.