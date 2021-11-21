Approximately 80 Masked Looters Hit San Francisco-Area Nordstrom

Approximately 80 masked looters hit a San Francisco-area Nordstrom around 9 p.m. Saturday armed with crowbars and other “weapons.”

ABC 7 spoke with the nearby PF Chang’s manager, who said, “We probably saw 50 to 80 people in ski masks crowbars a bunch of weapons. They were looting the Nordstrom’s right here. And I thought they were going to start beating cars. I had to start locking doors lock the front door lock the back door.”

“There was a mob of people. The police were flying in. It was like a scene out of a movie. It was insane.” the PF Chang manager added, according to CBS SF.

At least one of the looters had a firearm.

The masked suspects grabbed armfuls of merchandise and ran outside to waiting cars, then sped off.

Drivers allegedly blocked the nearby street while looters entered the store:

#Breaking About 25 cars just blocked the street and rushed into the Walnut Creek Nordstrom making off with goods before getting in cars snd speeding away. At least two people arrested at gunpoint. pic.twitter.com/AG3R94M9L3 — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) November 21, 2021

NBC News noted, “One employee was pepper sprayed, and two others were punched and kicked.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at [email protected]. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.