Approximately 80 Masked Looters Hit San Francisco-Area Nordstrom

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
AWR Hawkins

Approximately 80 masked looters hit a San Francisco-area Nordstrom around 9 p.m. Saturday armed with crowbars and other “weapons.”

ABC 7 spoke with the nearby PF Chang’s manager, who said, “We probably saw 50 to 80 people in ski masks crowbars a bunch of weapons. They were looting the Nordstrom’s right here. And I thought they were going to start beating cars. I had to start locking doors lock the front door lock the back door.”

“There was a mob of people. The police were flying in. It was like a scene out of a movie. It was insane.” the PF Chang manager added, according to CBS SF.

At least one of the looters had a firearm.

The masked suspects grabbed armfuls of merchandise and ran outside to waiting cars, then sped off.

Drivers allegedly blocked the nearby street while looters entered the store:

NBC News noted, “One employee was pepper sprayed, and two others were punched and kicked.”

