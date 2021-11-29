The far-left is weighing whether to bench President Joe Biden if the 2022 midterms overwhelm his sinking agenda amid unpopular polling numbers, the Hill reported Monday.

“While campaign season is still nearly three years out and Biden is the unequivocal leader of the party,” some on the far-left are “predicting that if the administration’s poll numbers don’t improve with more deliverables, the grassroots and disgruntled liberals will seek another candidate to compete for the nomination.”

Biden’s approval rating is 42 percent, according to a left-leaning NPR/Marist poll on November 24. The poll indicated that Biden’s policies have not improved several crises the Biden-Harris administration is facing, such as inflation, the southern border crisis, and declining wages. Only 43 percent believe Biden has delivered on his campaign promise of unifying the country.

Biden’s poor polling numbers, reflecting his failed policies, have several Democrats ready for a 2024 presidential opportunity. Even Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) remains in the conversation as a contender.

“There is a strong possibility, obviously, that the current vice president may seek the presidency again,” Nina Turner, former co-chair for Sanders in 2020, told the outlet. “And there’s an even stronger possibility that others will be seeking the presidency, including people on the progressive left.”

“If President Joe Biden does not seek reelection for whatever reason, that makes this a totally open seat. Period,” Turner added, hinting at Sanders’ potential interest in the presidency.

Biden has said many times he intends to run again in 2024, though speculation indicates he may not. If Biden does not run again, Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg would likely enter the race as potential top tier candidates.

Biden’s 2024 decision may be dependent on how successful the Democrat Party is at defending the House and Senate in the 2022 midterms.

“We just need to keep pounding [Republicans] and we don’t do it,” Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) told Politico about Biden’s weakness. “We want to talk about policy.”

After the red wave around the nation from early November elections, Biden doubled down on his radical policies that voters rejected. It seems Biden’s remedy for the election debacle is to continue pushing an unpopular agenda in hopes voters will change their minds.

Biden’s decision to stay the course and push his radical policies over the finish line has not improved his battleground state polling, a terrible sign for the Democrat Party’s hopes of holding the House and Senate.

Only 39 percent of voters in battleground districts support Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, according to a National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) poll after the November election. Forty-six percent oppose it.

The legislative items Biden is trying to sell voters within the Build Back Better agenda include subsidized prescription drug prices, Medicare coverage to cover hearing services, two free years of community college, amnesty, free housing, and free child care.

It is also unlikely Biden’s radical agenda will completely come to fruition. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) oppose many of Biden’s proposed items. If Biden’s agenda is derailed by the senators, the president’s pitch to midterm voters will have less credibility, thereby impacting his 2024 reelection hopes.

