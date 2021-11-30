Chicago Woman Who Shot at Alleged Robbers Says, ‘God, I Was Ready’

An alleged armed carjacker fled the scene Monday afternoon in Chicago after a woman with a concealed carry permit pulled her own gun and opened fire.

FOX32 reports that the incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. in the 10200 block of S. Michigan. The woman was allegedly approached by two suspects, one of whom allegedly pulled a gun.

The woman, a concealed carry permit holder, pulled her own gun and opened fire.

CBS2 notes that the woman said she had just walked out of a bank and gotten into her car when a suspect opened her door and allegedly pointed a gun at her head.

The woman said, “I had just come out of the bank and was sitting in my car about to lock my door to pull off in leave, and he opened my door and put a gun in my face.”

She added, “And when he saw me get mine, he looked surprised – and I started shooting, and he started running.”

The woman observed, “I pray every night that I don’t have to shoot nobody, but if I have to, then I’m prepared and ready. So God, I was ready.”

Police do not know if any of the woman’s shots struck the alleged the suspect(s).

