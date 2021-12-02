Oakland County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Willis says the Oxford High shooting suspect used entries in a journal to express a desire to kill people.

Willis said the journal entries showed “his desire to shoot up a school to include murdering students,” FOX News reported.

Willis told Judge Nancy T. Carniak the suspect had allegedly recorded videos on his cell phone Monday in which he talked “about shooting and killing students the next day at Oxford High School.”

Michigan school shooting prosecutor 'doesn't have words' after watching footage of attackhttps://t.co/1hfL1lH7ch — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 2, 2021

On Wednesday, Judge Carniak ordered the suspect held without bond.

Breitbart News reported the suspect was charged as an adult on Wednesday and Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said the charges include “one count of terrorism causing death…four counts of first degree murder, [and] seven counts of assault with intent to do murder.”

Bouchard noted the shooting suspect was not on the radar of any law enforcement agency, but he did note the school had met with the suspect’s parents regarding behavioral issues.

