Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) on Wednesday attacked Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) calling her a “danger to this country” who should be removed from her committee assignments.

“Lauren Boebert is a danger to this country,” Bush claimed, suggesting Boebert contributes to an “entrenched white supremacy stain in every fiber of this country.”

Bush went on about removing Boebert from committee assignments:

We need to start right here, right in this Capital. We need to start with this lying, islamophobic, race bating, violence inciting, white supremacist sentiment spreading, Christmas tree gun toting elected official who is straight up calling her colleagues terrorists.

Bush’s comments about the Christmas tree were an allusion to Boebert posting on social media a photo of her family posing in front of a Christmas tree armed with AR-15 rifles.

The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie! (No spare ammo for you, though) pic.twitter.com/EnDYuXaHDF — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 8, 2021

Bush’s criticism comes in the wake of Bush and her other “Squad” members Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MI), Rachida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez taking offense at a joke Boebert made during a town hall event.

“Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine,” Boebert told the crowd about a chance meeting with Omar in an elevator.

The comments have caused quite a stir among some Democrats on Capital Hill, who are angling to strip Boebert of committee seat assignments. Boebert currently sits on the Committee on the Budget and the Committee on Natural Resources.

House Democrats in 2021 have already successfully stripped two Republican members of committee seats, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ). Gosar’s removal was aided by Democrat-allied Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Liz Cheney (R-WY) over an anime video.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has not yet announced a vote to remove Boebert from her committee assignments.

Meanwhile, House Democrats have protected Omar’s “antisemitic conspiracy theories” by not voting to dislodge her from committee assignments. “Omar has an extensive history in trafficking in antisemitic conspiracy theories and tropes, including her claim that ‘Israel has hypnotized the world,'” the Daily Wire reported.

