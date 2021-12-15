Seven Shot, 4 Fatally, Tuesday Alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Seven people were shot, four of them fatally, Tuesday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

FOX 32 reports Tuesday’s first shooting fatality occurred at 3:15 p.m. when a 26-year-old man “near the sidewalk in the 1900 block of West 79th Street” was shot in the back.

The man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Tuesday’s second shooting fatality was also the result of an individual being shot in the back. The shooting victim, a male of unknown age, was shot in the back while inside a Marathon gas station around 4:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The Chicago Sun-Times notes that the third shooting fatality occurred at 5:10 p.m., when a 21-year-0ld male was shot and killed while “near the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Madison Street.”

Tuesday’s fourth shooting fatality was discovered at 9:15 p.m., when a 46-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

HeyJackass.com observes that 770 people have been shot and killed in Chicago thus far in 2021, and another 3,616 have been shot and wounded.

