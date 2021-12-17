Alleged Robber in Skeleton Facemask Flees when Store Clerk Pulls Gun

An alleged armed robber in a skeleton facemask in Akron, Ohio, fled a Broaster Chicken location when the store’s clerk pulled his own gun.

Cleveland.com reports that the incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

FOX8 notes that the alleged robber entered the business and acted as if he were going to make a purchase then “pulled out a gun” as the clerk “began pulling the merchandise he asked for.”

The clerk then pulled his own gun and the robbery suspect fled the scene.

Cleveland.com described the suspect as “wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket, black pants, white gloves and a skeleton face mask.”

