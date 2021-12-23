Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview on Sunday at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, his plan to take on Big Tech after Republicans re-take the majority in the 2022 midterm elections.

After being asked by Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow if he has a plan in place for holding Big Tech accountable, Rep. Jordan said that the judiciary committee is looking at three main avenues.

“First, get rid of the liability protection they have under Section 230,” Jordan said. “Step two, expedite a path to get antitrust actions to the Supreme Court.”

“Let’s get it to the Supreme Court and deal with the antitrust issue,” the congressman continued. “That’s a better place than having Biden bureaucrats at the FTC make these decisions.”

“And then, third, we’re examining a private right of action you can bring when you know Big Tech is censoring your posts, your tweets, your content,” Jordan added. “We think those three things empower We the People.”

On the topic of communist China, the congressman said that “there is no strength projected from the Oval Office right now.”

“When you project weakness from the Oval Office, bad people around the planet will do bad things, and I think we’re starting to see that play out,” Jordan told Marlow.

The congressman continued:

It started several months ago, when Secretary [Antony] Blinken was in Anchorage meeting with his Chinese counterpart. And the lecture, the dress down that the equivalent of the Chinese Secretary of State gave to our Secretary of State, on our soil, was just so wrong. And you’ve got to ask yourself the question, would that ever happen to Mike Pompeo in a Trump administration? And the answer is no. And if they tried, Mike Pompeo would’ve gotten up and flipped the table over, and say, ‘You don’t talk to the United States that way.’

“So that’s the problem. There is no strength projected from the Oval Office right now,” Jordan affirmed.

