One Dead in Burlington Coat Factory Shooting in Gun-Controlled CA

One person was killed in a Burlington Coat Factory shooting in North Hollywood, gun-controlled California, Thursday morning just minutes before noon.

KTLA reports that police first got a call about an “assault with a deadly weapon,” then another call that made clear a shooting was taking place.

LAPD Captain Stacy Spell said, “While conducting that search for the suspect, the officers encountered an individual who was in the process of assaulting another, and an officer involved shooting occurred. The suspect was struck by gunfire and was subsequently taken into custody.”

LAPD News: Around 11:45 am there was a shooting at a business near Victory Bl & Laurel Canyon. This is NOT an active shooter. Suspect is in custody. More information to follow. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) December 23, 2021

FOX LA notes that the suspect died on scene from gunshot wounds.

One innocent was killed in the attack and another innocent was wounded and transported to the hospital.

California has an “assault weapons” ban, universal background checks, gun registration requirements, a limit on the number of guns law-abiding citizens can buy each month, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, and a red flag law, among other gun controls.

