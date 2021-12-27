Illegal Alien Teen Charged with Abducting, Kidnapping 17-Year-Old Girl

An illegal alien teenager is accused of abducting, kidnapping, and contributing to the delinquency of a 17-year-old girl in Williamsburg, Virginia, Breitbart News has learned.

Brando Alex Pastor Batz, a 19-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged on December 14 by the Williamsburg Police Department on one felony count of abduction and kidnapping along with one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official confirmed to Breitbart News that Batz is an illegal alien from Guatemala who crossed the United States-Mexico border on an unknown date.

Batz, the ICE official said, was first encountered by U.S. Border Patrol in Hidalgo, Texas, in January 2015 but was never deported. ICE has since placed a detainer on Batz so that if he is released from local custody, he will be turned over to agents for arrest and deportation.

According to police, the victim’s mother reported her daughter missing on October 20 after she had last seen her on September 30. Eventually, the girl was located in Henrico, Virginia, and police secured warrants against Batz before his arrest.

Batz is currently detained at the Henrico Regional Jail West.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.