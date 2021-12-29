A plurality of Americans say their financial situation has worsened over the last year in President Biden’s America, and few have hopes that it will significantly improve in the new year, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Wednesday found.

The survey asked respondents if they believe they are better off or worse off economically than they were one year ago, prior to Biden taking office.

A plurality, 48 percent, said they are “worse” off, followed by 28 percent who said they are “about the same” and 20 percent who said “better.” A majority of Republicans (61 percent) and independents (51 percent) said their financial situation is worse, and just over one-third of Democrats, 35 percent, said the same.

Respondents were also asked to gauge how they see their financial situation one year for now, which will be two years into Biden’s presidency. Thirty-four percent said they believe it will be “worse,” while 33 percent said “better,” and 30 percent said “about the same.” Democrats are the most optimistic of the three groups — Republicans, Democrats, and independents — as 44 percent believe their financial situation will improve one year from now:

With President Joe Biden in the White House, Democrats now feel significantly better about their economic situation than do other Americans. Thirty-two percent (32%) of Democrats say they are better off economically than they were a year ago, compared to just 11% of Republicans and 17% of those unaffiliated with either major party. Majorities of both Republicans (61%) and the unaffiliated (51%) say they are worse off than a year ago, as do 35% of Democrats. Likewise, many more Democrats (44%) than Republicans (19%) or the unaffiliated (32%) expect that their finances will be better a year from now. Fifty-one percent (51%) of Republicans think their finances will be worse in a year, as do 20% of Democrats and 33% of the unaffiliated.

The survey, taken December 26 among 1,000 U.S. adults, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

It comes on the heels of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) effectively killing Biden’s multitrillion-dollar social spending spree and Biden closing out the year with crating approval ratings.