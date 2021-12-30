D.C.’s Democrat Mayor: Expect ‘Virtual Learning Throughout the Semester’

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that while they are “working together to keep classrooms open,” students and families can “expect … situational virtual learning throughout the semester, especially in the coming weeks.”

Bowser also admitted, “The best place for students to learn is in the classroom.”

Bowser’s announcement came as part of a larger coronavirus “situational update,” in which she also explained that all staff and students must test negative before being allowed back in school.

“If your child tests negative,” the policy reads, and “are showing any symptoms and/or they are required to quarantine because they are unvaccinated and have been identified as a close contact to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, keep your student at home, regardless of their test result.” [Emphasis added].

In response, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) called for the U.S. Congress to retake control of D.C.’s governance, saying, “You are destroying children. Under the Constitution – you answer to Congress. It’s time for Congress to take over DC – open schools, open restaurants & businesses, clean up jails, enforce the laws, & end the crazy.”

And while the D.C. government says it is “guided by our students’ needs,” many believe that laying the groundwork for virtual learning is simply capitulating to the teachers’ unions.

As Breitbart News reported, virtual learning has caused social and educational development stunting, as well as a drastic spike in mental health issues among school-aged children.

