CNBC Poll: Record Amount of Voters Disapprove of Joe Biden’s Performance

Fifty-six percent of voters disapprove of President Joe Biden’s first-year job performance, a CNBC poll revealed Tuesday.

Biden’s 56 percent disapproval marks a record amount of dissatisfaction in the president’s performance from CNBC polling. The organization’s polling from September and April showed Biden’s disapproval rating less severe at 54 percent and 49 percent respectively.

“Biden’s approval rating is now at 44%, down from 46% in September and 51% in April,” the poll estimated.

The troublesome numbers for Biden are exacerbated by 40-year high inflation and his failed promise to shut down the coronavirus.

Concerning the economy, 60 percent of voters disapproved of Biden’s management, a six point downward shift from September.

GASLIGHT: Joe Biden said his catastrophically low approval rating is because Americans are getting "inaccurate information" about "their situation" and are "“being told that Armageddon’s on the way." https://t.co/DL8Ymum2hs — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 11, 2021

“On personal economic issues, voters are even more likely to criticize the president. Some 72% disapprove of his handling of the price of everyday goods, while 66% disapprove of his efforts to help their wallets,” CNBC noted.

Biden’s polling on the pandemic is also flat lining. Fifty-five percent of voters oppose Biden’s management of the coronavirus, “a sign Biden is struggling in an area where he previously excelled”:

A separate survey conducted by CNBC in December showed only 46% approve of his job on the virus versus 48% who disapprove. That April version of that survey showed that 62% of surveyed Americans approved of Biden’s handling of the pandemic.

When voters were asked if they approved of Biden’s pandemic interventions, 50 percent stated Biden had “gone too far” with them, whereas only 24 percent said government mandates should go even further.

Only 26 percent approve of Biden’s coronavirus response.

