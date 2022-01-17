Poll: Americans Say Biden’s Has Worsened Key Issues

US President Joe Biden speaks about the December jobs report on January 7, 2022, from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC. - The fall in the US unemployment rate reported in the December jobs data marks a "historic day for our economic recovery," President Joe …
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Half of the country says President Biden’s presidency has left them feeling “frustrated” as Americans say his approach to key issues — including the economy, the coronavirus, and political division — is making things “worse,” a CBS News/YouGov survey found.

The survey asked respondents to reveal how Biden’s presidency has made them feel, checking all options that apply. Fifty percent said his presidency has left them feeling “frustrated,” while 49 percent say “disappointed.” Forty percent say “nervous,” followed by 25 percent who said, “calm,” 25 percent who said, “satisfied,” 22 percent who said, “secure,” and 11 percent who said, “excited”:

Respondents were also asked to gauge whether Biden’s policies have worsened or bettered a range of issues. Notably, a majority, 52 percent, say Biden’s policies have made the U.S. economy “worse,” and 58 percent believe he has made inflation worse as well. 

On all other issues listed — from the coronavirus outbreak to race relations to illegal immigration to political division — a plurality say Biden has made the issues “worse,” nearly one year into his presidency. 

The survey, taken January 12-14, 2022, among 2,095 U.S. adults, has a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percent. 

The souring rating comes has Americans continue to give Biden a thumbs down on his job performance, as his job approval stands at -10.7 percent, according to Monday’s RealClearPolitics average. 

