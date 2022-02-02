An alleged home intruder was shot and killed Wednesday morning after attacking an armed homeowner in Cherokee County, South Carolina.

Police received a call around 2:30 a.m. alerting them to the alleged home intrusion, WSPA reported. Law enforcement arrived to find that Roger Clayton Robertson had allegedly forced his way into a home, assaulted the homeowner, and was then shot once.

UPDATE: The intruder has been identified by the Cherokee County Coroner's Officehttps://t.co/vejMUagHTV — WSPA 7NEWS (@WSPA7) February 2, 2022

Robertson, 29, fled the scene and was taken to a hospital, where he died, FOX Carolina noted.

#BREAKING: The Cherokee County Coroner has identified a suspect shot during a home invasion early this morning. https://t.co/QGPVpzouOw — FOX Carolina News (@foxcarolinanews) February 2, 2022

The homeowner had to be treated for injuries following in the incident.

Breitbart News observed that an alleged intruder was shot and wounded during an exchange of gunfire with an Oregon homeowner Sunday morning, a good Samaritan in Waco, Texas, intervened and shot a man who was allegedly stabbing a woman at a gas station on Friday, and a jewelry store owner pulled a pistol and stopped a smash-and-grab robbery in early January in San Bruno, California.

