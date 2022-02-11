Authorities arrested a man in a Pennsylvania county after they say he murdered his girlfriend, attempting to decapitate her.

Law enforcement arrived to the scene in the early hours Friday morning, responding to a call regarding a domestic dispute in Delaware County, which borders Philadelphia.

According to reports, no one came to the door when they arrived, and officers “witnessed the suspect using a machete in an attempt to decapitate the victim” who was pronounced dead at the scene, law enforcement sources told FOX 29’s Steve Keeley.

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the crime.

The horrific scene is one of the latest examples of a festering crime wave across the United States. Mere months ago, in November 2021, nearby Philadelphia broke a 30-year homicide record, surpassing the previous record of 500 after the murder of a man who was shot five times.

The following month, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) was carjacked at gunpoint in the city:

Statement from the Office of Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon on today's incident: pic.twitter.com/fomScnWUXo — Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) December 22, 2021

As of February 6, 2022, Philadelphia had reported at least 140 carjackings so far in the new year.

The crime wave is affecting various parts of the country, as violet crime in Seattle, Washington, has reached a 14-year high. Crime is also up in almost every New York City precinct.

A Morning Consult/Politico survey released this week found that nearly three-quarters believe defunding police departments is either a “major” or “minor” reason for rising violent crime in the country.