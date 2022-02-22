Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daughter Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo has launched an online store on the Etsy website hawking New Age and offbeat items, including a painted image of a woman’s vulva.

The U.K. Daily Mail said the 24-year-old is trying to use the same theme as actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who has built an online wellness and lifestyle company Goop, which is valued at $250 million.

Kennedy-Cuomo’s online store, MicLovesMe, launched in 2020 and has garnered $11,000 in sales, the New York Post reported.

The Mail reported:

Sold-out items include $44 “candle magic” kits, $33 resin rings, a $66 opal “grounding” bracelet, and “Divine Yoni Wall Art” — a $77.77 acrylic vulva painting with sequins and glitter. Michaela explained in the painting’s description that it was “priced at $77.77 because 7777 signifies wisdom, intuition, great intellect, and success.” Another more expensive item featured on the shop was the $88 “Angel’s Breath Clutch” made out of resin and flowers, including rose buds to “calm the spirit” and lavender that “brings peace.” The Brown University graduate shared a photo of the wall art on the MicLovesMe Instagram page in November, explaining: “Creating this artwork was an exercise for me in reclaiming and redefining my power portal.” The MicLovesMe Etsy shop has a total of 442 sales and an average review rating of five-out-of-five stars since it launched nearly two years ago.

“Each item is intentionally designed to nurture our inner magic and comes accompanied by a description of the item’s healing powers, along with a guided meditation on how to accelerate your manifestation,” Kennedy-Cuomo wrote on her Etsy page.

“The single connector between all humans is that we are each unique. Mic Loves Me imitates the individuality that bridges us all by creating only one-of-a-kind specialty objects,” she wrote. “Above all, MicLovesMe is created to empower healing and spread love.”

Kennedy-Cuomo gained attention in the media last summer when she posted on Instagram that she is “‘demisexual’ — a term used to define people who can only feel sexual attraction when they have an emotional bond with someone.”

“When I was in elementary school, I feared that I was lesbian,” she said in an interview with Donato Tramuto, the former CEO of Tivity Health. “When I was in middle school, I came out to my family and close friends as bisexual.”

“When I was in high school, I discovered pansexuality and thought, ‘That’s the flag for me’ And I’ve recently learned more about demisexuality, and have believed that that identity resonates with me most.”

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter.