Constitutional Carry Passes in Alabama House of Representatives

Constitutional carry legislation, House Bill 272, passed in the Alabama House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The NRA-ILA reports that HB 272 passed by a vote of 65-37 and now moves to the Alabama Senate.

On January 18, 2022, Breitbart News pointed to a report that Alabama Sheriff’s Association director Robert “Bobby” Timmons was reportedly working with Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Moms Demand Action to defeat the constitutional carry legislation bill.

Moreover, 1819 News quoted Timmons explaining his disappointment that the Supreme Court of the United States had not issued a ruling limiting Second Amendment rights to the exercise of self-defense in one’s home.

Timmons told 1819 News that he believes the carrying of a gun ought to require a permit in the same way that driving a car requires a license: “Absolutely without question for public safety just like a driver’s license, you need a driver’s license. If you don’t have a license, you can’t drive. If you don’t have a permit, you can’t carry a concealed gun.”

There are currently 21 constitutional carry states in the Union. Those states are Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.