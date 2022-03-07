Nine-Time Deported Illegal Alien Charged with Molesting 9-Year-Old Girl

An illegal alien, deported from the United States at least nine times since 1995, is accused of repeatedly molesting his nine-year-old niece in Grovetown, Georgia.

Jorge Melara, a 49-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, was arrested and charged with child molestation after the nine-year-old victim’s mother reported the abuse to local police.

According to Grovetown Department of Public Safety Sgt. Matt Williamson, Melara explained his actions by telling police through an interpreter that Hondurans are “touchy and friendly.”

“He said he had the best intentions when he did it,” Williamson told local media.

Police allege that Melara repeatedly molested the girl roughly five times a day, and police are now looking into a potential second victim in another country. The victim’s mother said Melara conducted the abuse every time she was not around in the residence.

Since October 1995, police said, Melara has been deported from the U.S. at least nine times and last returned in July 2020.

