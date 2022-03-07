Police Find Body of Alleged Masked Intruder After Homeowner Opens Fire

The body of an alleged masked intruder was found Saturday night by Fontana, California, police inside a house where the homeowner had opened fire.

NBC Los Angeles reports that homeowner called police at 10:47 p.m. Saturday night to tell them he believed “at least one” person had made illegal entry into his house.

The homeowner also told police he was concerned that the alleged intruder was armed.

ABC 7 notes the homeowner armed himself and a gunshots were exchanged with the alleged intruder.

Police arrived to find the intruder’s body and the suspect was “holding a gun and wearing gloves and a face mask.”

The homeowner noted “several guns” had been stolen from his home just hours before the alleged intrusion, but it is not clear if the deceased suspect was involved in the firearm thefts.

