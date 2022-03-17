Alleged Home Intruder Pulls Knife, Gets Shot Dead

A homeowner shot and killed an alleged intruder armed with a knife Tuesday night in Houston, Texas.

CBS Austin reports that the homeowner noticed he could not get inside his own residence from the side door so he went around to the front, where he confronted an alleged home intruder exiting around 7:45 p.m.

The alleged intruder was armed with a knife and allegedly tried to stab the homeowner, who responded by shooting and fatally wounding the suspect.

A detective told ABC 13, “As [the homeowner’s] walking around to the front of his residence, a man approaches him with a knife. The homeowner attempts to retreat, but the man continues to follow him with a knife in a threatening manner. The homeowner discharges his firearm one time, striking the individual.”

The alleged intruder was transported to a hospital, where he died.

