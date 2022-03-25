Joe Biden Wears a Mask to Visit the Troops in Poland

President Joe Biden wore a mask on Friday during his visit with troops deployed in Poland.
The president stopped by the airport near the Polish city of Rzeszow, where American troops are deployed to bolster NATO defenses during Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The president visited service members from the 82nd Airborne Division and stopped by a barbershop near the airport where servicemen were gathered to get haircuts. He also sat in some nearby folding chairs and spoke with the troops gathered in the area.
TOPSHOT – US President Joe Biden (L) meets with service members from the 82nd Airborne Division, who are contributing alongside Polish Allies to deterrence on the Alliances Eastern Flank, in the city of Rzeszow in southeastern Poland, around 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the border with Ukraine, on March 25, 2022. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Later the president removed his mask when he joined some of the troops for a pizza lunch.
US President Joe Biden (R) eats a pizza as he meets with service members from the 82nd Airborne Division, who are contributing alongside Polish Allies to deterrence on the Alliances Eastern Flank, in the city of Rzeszow in southeastern Poland, around 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the border with Ukraine, on March 25, 2022. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
During the lunch, the president took selfie photos with some of the troops.
US President Joe Biden (C) takes a selfie photo with service members from the 82nd Airborne Division, who are contributing alongside Polish Allies to deterrence on the Alliances Eastern Flank, in the city of Rzeszow in southeastern Poland, around 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the border with Ukraine, on March 25, 2022. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
.
