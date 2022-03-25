Joe Biden Wears a Mask to Visit the Troops in Poland

President Joe Biden wore a mask on Friday during his visit with troops deployed in Poland.

The president stopped by the airport near the Polish city of Rzeszow, where American troops are deployed to bolster NATO defenses during Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The president visited service members from the 82nd Airborne Division and stopped by a barbershop near the airport where servicemen were gathered to get haircuts. He also sat in some nearby folding chairs and spoke with the troops gathered in the area.

Later the president removed his mask when he joined some of the troops for a pizza lunch.

During the lunch, the president took selfie photos with some of the troops.