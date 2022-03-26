Trump Hints at 2024 Bid at Georgia Rally: I ‘Just May Have to’ Run Again

Former President Donald Trump floated the idea of running for president again in 2024 as he spoke to a large crowd at a rally in Commerce, Georgia, on Saturday night.

Trump made the suggestion toward the beginning of his speech, which was livestreamed by Right Side Broadcasting. “The truth is I ran twice, I won twice, and I did much better the second time,” Trump said, referencing his belief that alleged voter fraud lost him the election in 2020.

Trump then added, “And now we just may have to do it again,” a comment that generated some of the loudest applause of the evening.

Trump focused the first portion of the rally mostly on the 2020 election as he heavily promoted his endorsed candidate for Georgia governor, former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA).

“David Perdue will never surrender to Stacey Abrams and the militant radical left, not going to happen with your vote. We’re going to rescue the state of Georgia from the RINOs,” Trump said. Abrams is the Democrat voting rights activist running for governor in the general election after having narrowly lost to now-Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in her first run for governor in 2018.

Trump has continuously blamed Kemp for complacency over the modified voting processes in Georgia’s 2020 election, which occurred both because of coronavirus cases surging in 2020 and because of legal pressure from Democrats. Trump reiterated his gripes with Kemp throughout the beginning of his rally, charging that Kemp “bent to Stacey Abrams.”

“Kemp has repeatedly caved to Stacey Abrams. I think he’s afraid of her. Why is he afraid of her? What the hell is there to be afraid of? But he bent to Stacey Abrams. I don’t think he bent to Joe Biden. I don’t think Joe Biden knows what the hell’s happening,” Trump said.

Trump shifted the focus of much of the remainder of the rally onto Biden and national issues, saying at one point that Biden, after a little more than a year in office, “has managed to kill, literally kill, the American dream.”

“But do not lose hope, because with the right leadership America will be back greater, stronger, and more powerful than ever,” Trump added.

The optimistic and patriotic commentary appeared to garner the loudest feedback as he made it periodically throughout his hour-and-a-half-long remarks. When Trump, for instance, stopped his speech and asked, “By the way do you mind if I put on a hat? It’s windy as hell up here,” the crowd roared as Trump pulled out a red “Make America Great Again” hat, which he wore for the rest of the night.

In his closing remarks, Trump again alluded to 2024, saying, “This is the year we’re going to take back the House, we’re going to take back the Senate, and we are going to take back our country. And in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back that gorgeous, beautiful, breathtaking White House.”

Trump added, “Our MAGA movement is by far the greatest political movement in the history of our country. … It was patriots like you who built this country, and it is patriots like you who are going to save our country.”

