The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) announced Wednesday they are expanding their offensive map to target 72 Democrat-held or newly created seats ahead of the 2022 midterms following the latest redistricting developments.
The NRCC, looking to pick up as many seats as possible to regain the House majority, expanded their list from 70 to 72 after the majority of states approved their redistricting maps. The House Republicans, who are favored to take back the House, only need a net gain of five seats. So far, there have been 31 House Democrats who announced they would not seek reelection.
The 72 targeted districts include 12 that were won in 2020 by former President Donald Trump, 11 that were won by President Joe Biden from zero to five percent, 16 that are were won by Biden from five percent to ten percent, and 33 were won by Biden from ten percent or more.
The new additions to the list are California’s 13th and 26th Congressional Districts; Colorado’s 8th Congressional District; Florida’s 14th and 22nd; Illinois’s 11th Congressional Districts; Michigan’s 10th Congressional District; Montana’s 1st Congressional District; North Carolina 6th, 13th, and 14th Congressional Districts; New Mexico 1st Congressional District; Nevada’s 1st Congressional District; Ohio 9th Congressional District; Oregon’s 6th Congressional District; and Texas’s 38th Congressional District.
NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer said that “Republicans have the message, the candidates, and the resources needed to take back the majority. Vulnerable Democrats who chose not to retire will be shown no mercy.”
The complete list of the NRCC’s new targets are:
- AZ-02: Tom O’Halleran
- AZ-04: Gregory Stanton
- AZ-06: Open (Ann Kirkpatrick)
- CA-09: Josh Harder
- CA-13: Open
- CA-26: Julia Brownley
- CA-47: Katie Porter
- CA-49: Mike Levin
- CO-07: Open (Ed Perlmutter)
- CO-08: Open
- CT-02: Joe Courtney
- CT-05: Jahana Hayes
- FL-07: Open (Stephanie Murphy)
- FL-13: Open (Charlie Crist)
- FL-14: Kathy Castor
- FL-22: Open (Ted Deutch)
- GA-02: Sanford Bishop
- GA-06: Open (Lucy McBath)
- IA-03: Cindy Axne
- IL-06: Sean Casten/Marie Newman
- IL-11: Bill Foster
- IL-14: Lauren Underwood
- IL-17: Open (Cheri Bustos)
- IN-01: Frank Mrvan
- KS-03: Sharice Davids
- MD-06: David Trone
- ME-02: Jared Golden
- MI-07: Elissa Slotkin
- MI-08: Dan Kildee
- MI-10: Open (Haley Stevens)
- MN-02: Angie Craig
- MN-03: Dean Phillips
- MT-01: Open
- NC-01: Open (G. K. Butterfield)
- NC-06: Kathy Manning
- NC-13: Open
- NC-14: Open
- NH-01: Chris Pappas
- NH-02: Annie Kuster
- NJ-03: Andy Kim
- NJ-05: Josh Gottheimer
- NJ-07: Tom Malinowski
- NM-01: Melanie Stansbury
- NM-03: Teresa Leger Fernandez
- NV-01: Dina Titus
- NV-03: Susie Lee
- NV-04: Steven Horsford
- NY-03: Open (Tom Suozzi)
- NY-04: Open (Kathleen Rice)
- NY-18: Sean Patrick Maloney
- NY-19: Antonio Delgado
- NY-20: Paul Tonko
- OH-09: Marcy Kaptur
- OH-13: Open (Tim Ryan)
- OR-04: Open (Peter DeFazio)
- OR-05: Kurt Schrader
- OR-06: Open
- PA-06: Chrissy Houlahan
- PA-07: Susan Wild
- PA-08: Matthew Cartwright
- PA-17: Open (Conor Lamb)
- RI-02: Open (Jim Langevin)
- TN-05: Open (Jim Cooper)
- TX-15: Open (Vicente Gonzalez)
- TX-28: Henry Cuellar
- TX-34: Open (Filemon Vela)
- TX-38: Open
- VA-02: Elaine Luria
- VA-07: Abigail Spanberger
- VA-10: Jennifer Wexton
- WA-08: Kim Schrier
- WI-03: Open (Ron Kind)
The NRCC noted seven seats — Florida’s 7th, 13th, 14th, and 22nd Congressional District; New Hampshire’s 1st and 2nd Congressional District; and Maryland’s 6th Congressional District — have yet to approve their maps.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.