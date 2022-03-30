The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) announced Wednesday they are expanding their offensive map to target 72 Democrat-held or newly created seats ahead of the 2022 midterms following the latest redistricting developments.

The NRCC, looking to pick up as many seats as possible to regain the House majority, expanded their list from 70 to 72 after the majority of states approved their redistricting maps. The House Republicans, who are favored to take back the House, only need a net gain of five seats. So far, there have been 31 House Democrats who announced they would not seek reelection.

The 72 targeted districts include 12 that were won in 2020 by former President Donald Trump, 11 that were won by President Joe Biden from zero to five percent, 16 that are were won by Biden from five percent to ten percent, and 33 were won by Biden from ten percent or more.

The new additions to the list are California’s 13th and 26th Congressional Districts; Colorado’s 8th Congressional District; Florida’s 14th and 22nd; Illinois’s 11th Congressional Districts; Michigan’s 10th Congressional District; Montana’s 1st Congressional District; North Carolina 6th, 13th, and 14th Congressional Districts; New Mexico 1st Congressional District; Nevada’s 1st Congressional District; Ohio 9th Congressional District; Oregon’s 6th Congressional District; and Texas’s 38th Congressional District.

NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer said that “Republicans have the message, the candidates, and the resources needed to take back the majority. Vulnerable Democrats who chose not to retire will be shown no mercy.”

The complete list of the NRCC’s new targets are:

AZ-02: Tom O’Halleran

AZ-04: Gregory Stanton

AZ-06: Open (Ann Kirkpatrick)

CA-09: Josh Harder

CA-13: Open

CA-26: Julia Brownley

CA-47: Katie Porter

CA-49: Mike Levin

CO-07: Open (Ed Perlmutter)

CO-08: Open

CT-02: Joe Courtney

CT-05: Jahana Hayes

FL-07: Open (Stephanie Murphy)

FL-13: Open (Charlie Crist)

FL-14: Kathy Castor

FL-22: Open (Ted Deutch)

GA-02: Sanford Bishop

GA-06: Open (Lucy McBath)

IA-03: Cindy Axne

IL-06: Sean Casten/Marie Newman

IL-11: Bill Foster

IL-14: Lauren Underwood

IL-17: Open (Cheri Bustos)

IN-01: Frank Mrvan

KS-03: Sharice Davids

MD-06: David Trone

ME-02: Jared Golden

MI-07: Elissa Slotkin

MI-08: Dan Kildee

MI-10: Open (Haley Stevens)

MN-02: Angie Craig

MN-03: Dean Phillips

MT-01: Open

NC-01: Open (G. K. Butterfield)

NC-06: Kathy Manning

NC-13: Open

NC-14: Open

NH-01: Chris Pappas

NH-02: Annie Kuster

NJ-03: Andy Kim

NJ-05: Josh Gottheimer

NJ-07: Tom Malinowski

NM-01: Melanie Stansbury

NM-03: Teresa Leger Fernandez

NV-01: Dina Titus

NV-03: Susie Lee

NV-04: Steven Horsford

NY-03: Open (Tom Suozzi)

NY-04: Open (Kathleen Rice)

NY-18: Sean Patrick Maloney

NY-19: Antonio Delgado

NY-20: Paul Tonko

OH-09: Marcy Kaptur

OH-13: Open (Tim Ryan)

OR-04: Open (Peter DeFazio)

OR-05: Kurt Schrader

OR-06: Open

PA-06: Chrissy Houlahan

PA-07: Susan Wild

PA-08: Matthew Cartwright

PA-17: Open (Conor Lamb)

RI-02: Open (Jim Langevin)

TN-05: Open (Jim Cooper)

TX-15: Open (Vicente Gonzalez)

TX-28: Henry Cuellar

TX-34: Open (Filemon Vela)

TX-38: Open

VA-02: Elaine Luria

VA-07: Abigail Spanberger

VA-10: Jennifer Wexton

WA-08: Kim Schrier

WI-03: Open (Ron Kind)

The NRCC noted seven seats — Florida’s 7th, 13th, 14th, and 22nd Congressional District; New Hampshire’s 1st and 2nd Congressional District; and Maryland’s 6th Congressional District — have yet to approve their maps.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.