Vice President Kamala Harris’s approval rating in her home state of California fell to 35 percent, according to a recent poll.

Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies’ recent poll found that only 35 percent of Californians approve of the job Harris is doing, compared to 45 percent who disapprove. Additionally, 21 percent of California voters have “no opinion” about her job performance, up from the 15 percent found in February.

As the poll’s director, Mark DiCamillo, explained, “a number of voters are in a reevaluation mode,” which is not a good sign for the Vice President.

“It’s not as if they’ve all gone to disapproval. They’ve gone to having no opinion,” DiCamillo said. “That’s not as bad but certainly not good for the vice president in her home state.”

Harris’s numbers are hardly better in California’s Bay Area, where she spent most of her public service career. Only 38 percent of Bay Area voters approve of Harris’s job.

Harris’s numbers in her home state are worse than President Joe Biden’s, who has a 50 percent approval rate in California.

The poll also found that while nearly half of California voters ages 65 and up approve of Biden’s handling of inflation, only 21 percent of young Californians ages 18-29 do. On top of that, only 26 percent of Californians believe the country is headed in the right direction.

Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies polled 8,676 registered California voters online between March 29 and April 5. The poll’s margin of error is +/- two percent.